Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.68.

NYSE COF traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.15. 1,988,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.42. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $139.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

