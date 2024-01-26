Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAPR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $126.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.92.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 208.15% and a negative return on equity of 617.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 138,347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

