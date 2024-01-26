Carl Ledbetter Sells 66,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472,932 shares in the company, valued at $127,968,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $678,948.92.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $656,329.50.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $765,782.34.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $831,937.60.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $628,680.17.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $781,905.46.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,249,766.87.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $659,581.50.

NYSE NET opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.19 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $87.17.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $1,716,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

