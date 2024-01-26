Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 726.5% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Carver Bancorp Price Performance
CARV traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 18,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
