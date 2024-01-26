Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 726.5% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

CARV traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 18,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

