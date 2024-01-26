Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $194.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.43. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.