CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAVA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAVA

CAVA Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.