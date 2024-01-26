CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of CBIZ worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NYSE CBZ opened at $64.61 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $65.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.77.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $64,011.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,161,960.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $64,011.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,161,960.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $682,921 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

