CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 11,500.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 464.0 days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance

OTCMKTS CDHSF opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $0.90.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts ("CDLHT") is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.1 billion as at 30 September 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("H-REIT"), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust ("HBT"), a business trust.

