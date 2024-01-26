Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Up 208.6% in January

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 208.6% from the December 31st total of 541,100 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth $60,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

