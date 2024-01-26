Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,784,843. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.13.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 183.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

