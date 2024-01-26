Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Holdings Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4,477.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. 466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,762. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVCY shares. TheStreet upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.