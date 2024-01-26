Century Communities, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.38 Per Share (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.25. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of CCS opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $92.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,499,000 after purchasing an additional 118,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Century Communities by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,114,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after buying an additional 164,478 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

