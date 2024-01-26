Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $114.42 and last traded at $115.37. 166,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 558,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after buying an additional 671,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 576.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,605,000 after buying an additional 344,662 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

