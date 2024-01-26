Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Cheniere Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $10.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.28. The stock had a trading volume of 591,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after purchasing an additional 71,466 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $391,652,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

