Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.35), reports. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.42%.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $23.95.
About Chesapeake Financial Shares
