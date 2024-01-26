Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.35), reports. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

