Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) Trading Down 13%

Shares of Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJETGet Free Report) fell 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 47,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 68,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chijet Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Chijet Motor during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chijet Motor in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chijet Motor in the second quarter worth about $930,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

