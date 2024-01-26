China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CRHKY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. China Resources Beer has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

