China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
China Resources Beer Price Performance
CRHKY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. China Resources Beer has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.
About China Resources Beer
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Beer
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 high-yielding Dividend Kings: Buy, sell or hold?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 well-known consumer cyclical stocks offering 5% dividends
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 large caps near 52-week lows with large dividends
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.