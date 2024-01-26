Christopher C. Swenson Sells 30,000 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,258,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nerdy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $3.20 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRDY

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.