Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 96.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $38,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.2 %

Churchill Downs stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,485. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.62. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 8.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

