CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF) Trading Up 0.8%

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.10 and last traded at C$9.03. Approximately 5,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 29,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.96.

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.82.

