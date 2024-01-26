Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimpress in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.51 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cimpress from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cimpress by 239.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $85,606.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,883.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $143,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $85,606.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,883.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,262 shares of company stock worth $1,136,738. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

