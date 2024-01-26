Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $560.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Get Cintas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $598.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $607.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.40.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.