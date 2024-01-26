Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Up 217.6% in January

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 217.6% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
