Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Up 217.6% in January

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 217.6% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

