Citigroup Trims Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price to $25.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of COLB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,802. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,517,000 after buying an additional 390,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

