Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:CWEN opened at $24.96 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.63 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3964 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 345.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CWEN. StockNews.com lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

