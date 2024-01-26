CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNH Industrial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 368.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,687 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 863.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 504,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 452,570 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 102.4% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92,338 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,861,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,605,000 after acquiring an additional 499,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,188,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,875,000 after acquiring an additional 164,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.