Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,247.76

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,247.76 ($28.56) and traded as high as GBX 2,323 ($29.52). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 2,320 ($29.48), with a volume of 226,287 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,770 ($35.20).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCH
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 1.0 %
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola HBC
In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 193 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,345 ($29.80) per share, with a total value of £4,525.85 ($5,750.76). Over the last three months, insiders bought 598 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,451 and sold 28,692 shares valued at $64,496,640. 46.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
