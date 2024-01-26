Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 543 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.17 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.34.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

