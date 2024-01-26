Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.15. 2,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,981. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $132,341.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,540.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,592 shares of company stock valued at $248,952. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 20,029.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 116.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

