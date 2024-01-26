Columbia Banking System, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Columbia Banking System in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COLB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,267. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,517,000 after acquiring an additional 390,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,751 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

