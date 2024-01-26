Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) PT Lowered to $21.50 at UBS Group

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COLB. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. 1,444,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,307. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,272.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 240.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 672,493 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 89.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

