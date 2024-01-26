Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) PT Lowered to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on COLB. Stephens lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,802. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,272.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 240.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 672,493 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 55.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 89.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

