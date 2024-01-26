Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13. 2,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

Get Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMI. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,247,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,255,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.