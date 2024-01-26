Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 476,394 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 577,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,099,000 after purchasing an additional 444,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $26,487,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,119 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM opened at $78.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

