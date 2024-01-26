Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.11. Columbine Valley Resources shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Columbine Valley Resources Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.
Columbine Valley Resources Company Profile
Columbine Valley Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.
