Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Comcast has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,965,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,798,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $695,100,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

