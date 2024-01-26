Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP John K. Handy Sells 1,508 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $82,623.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,049.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 173,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 105,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 71,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

