Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals Sells 730 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,454. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.
