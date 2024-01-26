Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals Sells 730 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,454. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 105,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 71,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

