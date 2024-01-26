Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,108 Shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 198.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

FRNW opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (FRNW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Clean Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of global clean energy companies screened for environmental, social, and governance factors. FRNW was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.