Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 6,743 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Symbotic by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Symbotic Trading Down 1.3 %

SYM opened at $40.49 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

SYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $2,471,155.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $2,471,155.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,255 shares of company stock worth $23,869,963. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Symbotic

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

