Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 1,843.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 106,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $678,000.

Get Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FCLD opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.97.

About Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF

The Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Cloud Computing index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that provide products and\u002For services enabling increased usage of cloud computing. FCLD was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.