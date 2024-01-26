Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,245 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Timken by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Timken by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,918,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at $41,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

