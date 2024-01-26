Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,248 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of German American Bancorp worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after acquiring an additional 235,606 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,149,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after buying an additional 130,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after buying an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after buying an additional 102,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,864.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 58,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 55,330 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Transactions at German American Bancorp

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,475,532.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,866,010.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,475,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,811 shares of company stock valued at $552,725. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

GABC stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $958.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.63.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

