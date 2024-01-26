Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UMC opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $8.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.20.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

