Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

ARE opened at $123.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.66. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $172.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 365.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

