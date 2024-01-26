Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

