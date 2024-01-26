Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Qualys by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.08.

Qualys Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $193.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

