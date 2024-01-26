Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSR. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSR opened at $88.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.16 million, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

