Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $547,000 Investment in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLOF opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

