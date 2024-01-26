Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,122 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Wingstop by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the period.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $280.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.19. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $285.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.09, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

